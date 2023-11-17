Salma Hayek premieres ‘El Sabor de la Navidad’: How to watch

“El Sabor de la Navidad” (The Taste of Christmas) is a Mexican film produced by Salma Hayek and José Tamez under Ventanarosa Productions, which premiered on ViX. The movie revolves around family, love, and friendship; all centered around the traditional Mexican cuisine.

In a recent interview with EFE, the film’s cast explained how food is the central axis of the plot that connects three seemingly unrelated storylines set in the days leading up to Christmas.

Andrés Almeida portrays Genaro, Mariana Treviño plays Valeria, and Mónica Dionne takes on the role of Carmela, while Carlos Medellin is Santa Claus. “It is a story that has many points of what a Mexican Christmas is, of certain problems that arise throughout these days and how they are resolved,” said Almeida.

“We teach the ritual of preparations on the eve of a celebration, which is getting together,” explained Mariana.

The movie’s plot focuses on the intertwined stories of these characters, who eventually come together to embrace the warmth and joy of the holiday season. With its heartwarming narrative and delicious culinary delights, “El Sabor de la Navidad” is a must-watch for anyone who wants to experience the true spirit of Christmas.

Ahead of the film’s global premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Salma Hayek and Jose Tamez spoke with Variety about the production company behind the film. “We enjoy what we do, and we take pride in what we do,” Hayek says about the work at Ventanarosa. “The last project we did, ‘Santa Evita,’ I think we won everything, no, Pepe?”

“We believe in projects that represent the community in the right way, but also makes them think, makes them feel proud of who we are,” Salma adds. “And we do it under very challenging budgets.”