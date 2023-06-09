Why was Salma Hayek’s daughter, Valentina, at Alfonso Cuarón’s son Olmo’s graduation?

Valentina Paloma Pinault, Salma Hayek’s daughter, was seen at the graduation celebrations of Olmo Cuarón, the son of Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. It’s not surprising to see them together as their families have been close friends for many years and have even taken vacations together. Given their strong bond, it makes sense that they would celebrate important occasions and milestones like this together. The graduation party took place at the ACS International School in Hillingdon.

Olmo, who is the son of the Mexican filmmaker and Italian Annalisa Bugliani (they were married from 2001 to 2008), took to Instagram to share some photos from his celebration. In the pictures, he is seen with his father and his 21-year-old sister, known as Bu, who was also present. The set of photos shows him wearing the traditional graduation gown and cap.

The young graduate also shared a video (and a pic) of a fun car ride to prom with 15-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault—the two were lip-syncing to a song and having a great time. Salma’s daughter looked stunning in a fitted black dress with a corset-style bodice, straps, and a pronounced neckline and in her hand held a beautiful long-stemmed white rose.

Another photo they shared from Prom shows them in a playful photo booth, dressed up with funny hats and inflatable instruments. Valentina’s cap reads the message: “Bad boy.” They will undoubtedly cherish these memories when they are older and look back at their albums.

Like his director father, known for films like the Oscar-winning Roma and Gravity, Olmo has art in his DNA. The young man has shown his talents in drawing and animation. Olmo has shared animated short films with his social media followers, where he creates stories using clay and other objects.

While Salma Hayek was not spotted in any of the photos this time, she has been seen with the director’s children in other instances, such as when the Frida actress joined Bu and her daughter Valentina Paloma in Paris to attend the Balenciaga fashion show for the fall-winter 2022 season.

In the last year, Salma’s daughter, whom she shares with the French businessman François-Henri Pinault has accompanied her mother on various red carpets in recent months. Valentina Paloma strongly resembles her mom and has inherited her mother’s elegance and good taste.

