Serena Williams shares video with her newborn; Alexis Ohanian calls her the ‘GMOAT’

It’s a big week for celebrity babies. Just a day after it was confirmed Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy, Serena Williams announced that she is officially a mother of two, welcoming another daughter with Alexis Ohanian. The tennis professional announced the news herself, sharing an epic video on TikTok starring her husband and their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who is now a big sister!

The adorable video showed Serena in an all-pink outfit and Alexis working. Olympia joins the frame before Serena walks off and comes back holding their new bundle of joy, who they named Adira River.

The Reddit co-founder also shared an adorable post dedicated to the “GMOAT.” “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and a happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful.” he wrote on social media. “[Serena Williams] you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT,” he continued.

Alexis went on to thank the medical staff writing, “I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.” He added a line from the bible, “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Olympia’s Instagram page also shared an adorable photo of her holding her little sister, “My sister and me,” she wrote. Dad Alexis commented, “The best big sis on the planet!”



The power couple is one of the most celebrated in sports and entertainment, and they have always been showered with love and support. Their couple’s social media posts are filled with heartfelt messages flooded with congratulations from celebrities and fans.

Naomi Cambell wrote, “Congratulations @serenawilliams sending love to you and your beautiful family.” Viola Davis was also in the comments writing, “Mazaltov!!!!.” Singer Ciara added, “So sweet! Welcome precious princess!”

FAMILY GOALS

Williams and Alexis’ relationship began in 2015 when they met at a hotel in Rome. “This big guy comes and he just plops down at the table next to us, and I’m like, ‘Huh! All these tables and he’s sitting here?’“ She told Vanity Fair. It wasn’t until October 2016 that they made their relationship public. They knew they found love, and in 2017, Williams announced their engagement on Alexi’s platform, Reddit. Their love story continued to blossom, and in September 2017, they welcomed their first daughter Alexis. They soon after got married in November in New Orleans.

The tennis superstar, made a triumphant return to the sport eight months after giving birth, supported by her husband Alexi. She officially retired in September 2022. Throughout the years, they’ve shared glimpses of their family life on social media, like epic bathroom selfies, outings, and adorable moments. As they continue to cherish their family moments and milestones, their love remains a source of inspiration.