Ashley Olsen secretly gives birth to first child with husband Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen officially has her own full house, and she’s done an amazing job keeping it a secret. TMZ broke the news Monday that the designer and her husband, Louis Eisner, welcomed their first child a “few months ago” in New York. She gave birth to a son they named Otto.

Ashley and Louis got married in December 2022. Page Six reported that it was a secret ceremony at a private Bel-Air home. A source told the outlet the exclusive party “went late with 50 people or so total.”

The unexpected baby news has surprised many, but it’s nothing new for Ashley or her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen as details about their personal lives have always been scarce.

The couple was first linked romantically in October 2017, after being just friends for years. They reportedly met through mutual high school friends and they were spotted out and about looking like a couple in 2018.

They made their first red carpet appearance together at the YES 20th Anniversary Gala on September 23, 2021. The celebration was for Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit founded by Louis’ dad, attorney Eric Eisner, who was once the president.

Ashley and Louis July 2019

Two artists one baby

Eisner and Ashley may be raising a future artist as they are both incredibly talented. The new dad is an abstract artist, painter, and sculpturist. He was featured in Interview in December 2010, where the outlet noted that he went to Columbia University and studied art history.

His work has been included in many shows around the world, and he’s opening a show on August 19th at The Fireplace Project in East Hamptons.

He shares his work on Instagram, where he has a small following of devoted fans that appreciate his work.

Although he doesn’t share any photos of his personal life, he did have a viral moment in July 2021 when he shared a photo on his Instagram story of Ashley walking with a machete in one hand and a drink in the other.

It’s since become one of the most iconic photos of Ashely to date.