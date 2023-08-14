Zooey Deschanel is engaged! Jonathan Scott upgrades their relationship with a unique ring

Zooey Deschanel, 43, and Jonathan Scott,45, are engaged! The stars shared the news Monday, in a joint Instagram post, with Deschanel happily posing with her engagement ring. Scott went all out, picking a unique ring with two huge diamonds and what looks like amethyst sitting in the middle. They kept the caption simple, writing, “Forever starts now!!!” with two heart face emojis and an infiniti sign.

Scott proposed to Deschanel on August 13, while on a family trip to Scotland, per PEOPLE. Scott and his brothers grew up in Canada, but their father is Scottish, immigrating to the U.S. as a teenager. So proposing in Scottland must have held a special place in his heart.

The Property Brothers star made sure the engagement was special for the whole family, as he will officially become a stepdad once they say “I do.” Deschanel shares two children, daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6, with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, and according to the outlet, they played a part in the proposal.

Their love story

The soon-to-be-married couple first met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke in August 2019. Scott, who was previously married to Kelsy Ully from 2007-2013, was interested right from the start. “I thought I was playing it cool, I didn’t think anything of it,” Jonathan said on his brother Drew Scott and sister-in-law Linda Scott’s podcast At Home With Linda and Drew Scott in 2020. “The producer said I was flirting so bad, like, so hard, they had to cut a bunch of that out,” he continued.



At the time, Deschanel was still married to Pechenik. Following the episode, they sparked dating rumors in September 2019, when they were spotted holding hands while on a walk. Deschanel officially announced her divorce a week later. A friend of the couple told PEOPLE they had separated several months before the announcement.

They went Instagram official with their relationship in October 2019. Deschanel shared a group photo at Universal Studio fright night while on a double date with Drew and Linda.



Their dream home

Considering Jonathan is a professional in the housing space, they needed the perfect home. They spent almost two years renovating their “dream home,” in Los Angeles, completing it in June 2022. They named their 1938 Georgian home, “Park House.”

In an essay for Drew + Jonathan Reveal, Jonathan gushed about their love. “Eight months into our relationship, I already knew Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J. We were on parallel paths toward the happiness we’d been seeking our whole lives,” he wrote.

Congrats!