Rupert Murdoch might be in a new relationship after ending engagement to Ann Lesley Smith

Rupert Murdoch is living proof that there is no age limit to find love. The 92-year-old media tycoon has embarked on a romantic journey with a retired scientist.

Earlier this year, the world witnessed the abrupt end of his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, a former police chaplain and vineyard owner. Their journey to marriage took an unexpected detour just a fortnight after its grand announcement.

©GettyImages



Rupert Murdoch at his annual party at Spencer House, St James‘ Place in London. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023.

Undeterred by the past, Murdoch finds himself in the blossoming “early stages” of an enchanting connection with 66-year-old Elena Zhukova, according to the Daily Mail.

As per the publication, her identity is linked to the lineage of Dasha Zhukova, the Russian socialite renowned for her union with former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich. This intriguing connection traces back to Murdoch’s former wife, Wendi Deng, and her close friendship with Dasha.

©GettyImages



Rupert Murdoch and Wendi Deng Murdoch arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA, on 24 February 2013.

Who is Elena Zhukova?

Elena Zhukova, a twice-divorced molecular biologist, and diabetes specialist, has spent over three decades carving her life in America after leaving Russia in 1991, accompanied by her daughter.

Her past is rich with contributions to medical research, with a notable stint at UCLA’s medical research unit. Reports echo her dedication to spending cherished moments with her grandchildren, the fruit of Dasha and Roman’s union.