Julio Iglesias Jr. debuts new girlfriend, model Ariadna Romero

Just two months after breaking up with Brazilian Vivi Di Domenico, Julio Iglesias Jr. is giving love another chance. Through his social media, the singer shared a photos that revealed he’s in a new relationship. The beautiful woman he is pictured with in the black and white photo is model Ariadna Romero, with whom he seems to have been involved with for a few weeks. Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler’s son had been very private and there were no signs that he was in love again, as he attended his sister Tamara Falcó’s wedding last July by himself.

©@ariadna_romero



Ariadna Romero is 36 years old and is the mother of a child

In the photo, which has already garnered thousands of ‘likes,’ Julio Iglesias Jr. wrote: “Just us,” to which his lovely girlfriend added: “I love you, my life.”

Ariadna Romero is a stunning 36-year-old model of Cuban origin; however, she is pursuing her career in Italy, making her a familiar face in the European country. According to our sister publication, ¡HOLA! Spain, Romero also has a career in television. In 2011, she made her acting debut in the film “Finally Happiness” and later appeared on Italian competition shows such as “Dancing with the Stars,” “Pechino Express,” and “L’isola dei famosi” (Survivor). Additionally, she has also ventured into the music world by starring in the music video for “Boom Boom,” a song by Mitch and Squalo.

Regarding her personal life, Ariadna, just like Julio Iglesias Jr., went through a separation. After three years of marriage to Italian basketball player Lorenzo Gergati, the former couple decided to go their separate ways and end their relationship in 2015. At that time, the actress also found love again with musician Pierpaolo Pretelli, with whom she had a son named Leonardo two years later.

It seems that the relationship between Julio and Ariadna is going strong, as the singer has already had the opportunity to spend time with Leonardo. A photo shared on her Instagram account shows the child sitting on Julio Jr.’s lap.

As for the singer, this is the second public relationship known after his divorce from model Charisse Verhaert, which occurred in 2021 after eight years of marriage. In October 2022, Julio Jr. announced his relationship with model Vivi Di Domenico, but after seven months, the artist and the model went separate ways, and now Julio Jr. is once again filled with excitement.

