Elizabeth Olsen opens up about her relationship with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen are known for keeping their personal life private, especially when it comes to family, and following the incredible success of their sister Elizabeth Olsen, it seems the famous twins have been supporting her every step of the way, as it was revealed by the ‘WandaVision’ star.

“It’s an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twins,” Elizabeth explained during her recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, adding, “If I was spoiled by one, the other one wanted to match it. I loved it.”

She also admitted that she felt “very protected” to have her two famous sisters by her side, as they had started their career in Hollywood at a young age in ‘Full House’ and knew how to navigate their lives in the spotlight.

“I always felt that having older twin sisters was an advantage,” she continued, “I felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected.”

Elizabeth says she “always felt that presence,” referencing her sisters’ success, explaining that it made her “work harder, and maybe have a chip on my shoulder to be over-prepared and disciplined, so I could feel like I was earning it.”

“That feeling definitely settled five years into working, but I had this need to be the hardest-working student when I was in school,” she shared.

And about Mary-Kate and Ashley’s fashion style, Elizabeth says she continues to be inspired by them.“Everything my sisters have ever worn in my entire life, I have wanted to wear,” she confessed, “Still, as an adult today, I want their coats, I want their shoes, I want their dresses. That is something that I never grew out of.”