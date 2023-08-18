Legendary actor Robert De Niro is officially 80 years old. It’s been a rollercoaster of months leading up to the Oscar winner’s birthday. The successful Leo shocked the world when news broke that he welcomed a child in May at the age of 79, making him a father of 7. Then, in July, he was faced with the loss of his grandson Leandro, who was the son of his adopted daughter Drena De Niro.

While Robert is likely still mourning the loss of his grandson, his family and friends made sure he was surrounded with love for the milestone. He celebrated his big 80 in New York City, and some big names in entertainment were in attendance. Check out some of the stars who helped him party.