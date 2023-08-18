Dayanara Torres celebrates her son Ryan’s 20th birthday: ‘﻿No more teenagers’

Dayanara Torres’ heart filled with happiness as she celebrated the birthday of Ryan, her younger of two sons, with Marc Anthony. On August 16th, he blew out 20 candles during a surprise party, as confirmed by HOLA! USA and Americas.

Cristian organized the party for his brother

The former Miss Universe expressed her joy through a heartfelt message on social media, accompanied by a video showcasing her children’s sweetest moments. However, in her statement, she also shared the significant change this date brought to her family.

“Happy Birthday 🎉 My forever Baby Ryan... 💙 Happy 20th!” she wrote, brimming with happiness on this celebratory day. “🦁 I love you, my Ryan!!! You came into my life to teach me so much... My life was filled with strength to move forward... You are my inspiration... You are fearless!!!” she continued. “No more teenagers,” she specified.

©@dayanarapr



Dayanara Torres celebrates her son Ryan’s 20th birthday

The Puerto Rican native is now the proud mother of two adults who inspire her to keep moving forward with a positive attitude. “What an honor it has been to learn from you, to see you grow and become the young man you are today... I am so proud of you, your beautiful heart, and how you view life without fear; nothing stops you... Thank you for caring for me and protecting me when I needed it most,” she continued.

Despite the intimate gathering, his family threw a lively party. His brother Cristian attended with his girlfriend, Kylie Jane Marco, and were joined by their other brother, Alex “Chase” Muñiz, who posed for photos with his siblings.