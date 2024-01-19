Richard Simmons speaks out about unapproved Pauly Shore film in rare statement

Richard Simmons has returned to social media as news hit the internet that Pauly Shore is starring in a short film portraying him. On Wednesday, The Lewis Brother YouTube channel shared an official teaser for the short titled, The Court Jester.



The news made it to Simmons, who disappeared from the public eye in 2014. Taking to his Facebook, the 75-year-old wrote, “Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read.”

He also shared an update about his life, “I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support. Richard,” he continued.

Simmons’ comment, “Don’t believe everything you read” seems to imply that there isn’t a film, but the short film is premiering at Sundance on Friday before going live on the YouTube channel on Sunday.

Plus, there is a feature film in the works. The production company, The Wolper Organization, told Variety they respect his “desire to privacy and plan to produce a movie that honors him, celebrates him, and tells a dramatic story.” They added that the studio is in “serious discussions with a major writer” to develop a feature film as a “dramatic and heartfelt feature in the tone of ‘Little Miss Sunshine.’” It’s unclear if Simmons will try to put a stop to the film.

After his first post, Simmons made it clear that it was really him. “Hello. I have received quite a few media inquiries about the authenticity of my post. I have not had a manager or publicist for years,” he wrote. “If there are any more media inquiries, please email them through the contact page on my website at RichardSimmons.com,” Simmons continued, signing off with, “Love, Richard.”

Why Simmons disappeared

The fitness personality and actor’s seclusion have led to widespread speculation about his well-being and whereabouts. There have been occasional reports and statements from him or his representatives to address concerns.

In 2016, he called into the Today show to refute rumors that he was being held hostage by his housekeeper. “I am not kidnapped. I am just in my house right now,” he said. “No one should be worried about me. The people that surround me are wonderful people who take great care of me.”

Simmons’ Facebook page has shared posts over the years, but they’ve been from “staff members.” He shared his first post in six years in 2022 following the release of TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons.

The documentary claimed that he underwent a right knee replacement that left him in pain. Doctors allegedly told him he needed a left knee replacement, but he refused to do so after being too traumatized by the first operation.

His longtime rep, Tom Estey, told The Post, “He is happy, healthy, and living the life he has chosen to live.” Simmons then wrote on Facebook, “Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love. Love, Richard.”

In 2023, when he turned 75 on July 12, Estey told Entertainment Tonight, “This is a big milestone.” “I just want to see him happy, which he is,” he continued.

Among the theories and rumors, one thing has always been clear, Simmons wants privacy and time to himself away from the spotlight.

