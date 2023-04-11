Anya Taylor-Joy says she’d love to play an Argentinean role

Anya Taylor-Joy is proud to be Argentinean. While promoting her new film “Super Mario Bros,” Taylor-Joy spoke about her desire to work in Argentina and to play an Argentinean role.

anya taylor-joy speaking spanish pic.twitter.com/Uz703iQZek — best of anya taylor-joy (@anyafolders) March 31, 2023

The video was shared by a fan account on Twitter and shows Taylor-Joy comfortably speaking Spanish and sharing her desire to return to the country where she grew up in. “I’d love to work in Argentina only because I’d love to be able to live there for a while again,” she said in Spanish.

Taylor-Joy revealed that she hadn’t been back in Argentina for over two years, and that it’s been painful for her. “I miss it. I miss my family and I miss the country.”

She concluded by saying that she wants to play a character that’s from Argentina. “I’d love to play an Argentinean role,” she said. “I’d love to use my own accent.”

Taylor-Joy is one of Hollywood’s most promising young actresses, having an interesting and mixed background. She was born in Miami but raised in Argentina, with an Argentinean father. She also lived in England, resulting in her having three citizenships.

Taylor-Joy is currently starring in “Super Mario Bros,” where she plays Princess Peach. Soon, she’ll be playing more exciting and iconic characters, including the title role in “Furiosa,” which was previously played by Charlize Theron.