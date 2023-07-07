Pet of the week: This Llama wore an elegant tuxedo to a wedding in New York

A couple in New York had an unforgettable evening with a very special guest on their wedding day. Tara and Adam are animal lovers, and Tara previously talked to her family about her desire to own a llama farm someday, including her mom, who had the idea to extend an invitation to an elegant llama named J.

©LLAMA ADVENTURES AT BUFFALO CREEK LLAMAS





With the help of Llama Adventures at Buffalo Creek Llamas, the mother of the bride made her daughter’s dream come true, bringing the adorable llama to the wedding. J also walked the bride down the aisle and posed for a photo with the couple, while wearing a classic tuxedo, paired with a pink bow tie and white gloves.

©LLAMA ADVENTURES AT BUFFALO CREEK LLAMAS





“Thank you Adam and Tara for allowing J to be part of your big day. Congratulations on your nuptials!” Llama Adventures wrote on Facebook. The bride was so happy with the special guest that she decided to include him in the ceremony, standing as a groomsman next to Adam.

©LLAMA ADVENTURES AT BUFFALO CREEK LLAMAS





J took a moment to pose with the bridesmaids and was fed some carrots after the ceremony. “What a distinguished gentleman,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “The most handsomest boy ever,” adding, “I wanna be friends with this couple.”

