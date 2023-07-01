Pet of the week: This dog graduated from high school after becoming friends with all the students

Meet Spiffy, the adorable golden who received a high school diploma. Earlier this month the class of 2023 at the Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School in New Jersey celebrated their graduation with a very special friend.

And while his human friends are ready for the next chapter of their lives outside of high school, Spiffy will be staying after becoming a therapy dog, graduating from the district’s pet therapy program.

©SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD PUBLIC SCHOOLS





Spiffy went on to receive special recognition for his time with the students, making him part of the ceremony. “Spiffy holds a special place in the hearts of this graduating class,” Dr. Joan Mast, the Scotch Plains-Fanwood school district superintendent, and Spiffy’s owner, told People. “He has a great demeanor and loves everyone, so he immediately was a great candidate for training as a therapy dog. Since he was a puppy, he has accompanied me to the office.”

©SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD PUBLIC SCHOOLS





“He began his journey at SPF while these students entered high school. They have bonded over their time together, so it was fitting Spiffy was there, wagging his tail to see them off,“ she explained to the publication, adding that she wanted to introduce therapy dog to the school.

“Spiffy is the district’s collective best friend. After the pandemic changed the landscape of education, Spiffy was there to ease nerves and bring comfort to the students and staff upon returning to in-person school,” Dr. Mast said. “Spiffy is more than a shared pet. He is available for scheduled visits, he frequents club meetings and calms young learners during read-alongs. But he will not deny quick pats, treats, or a belly rub while walking down the hallway.”

Related Video: 4th of July stress: 6 Tips to help your dog Loading the player...