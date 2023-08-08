Shakira enjoys a night out with friends at a renowned West Hollywood hotspot

Shakira is living her best life while enjoying the bustling streets of West Hollywood. The Colombian singer was captured at the renowned hotspot Delilah with her friends.

Dressed entirely in white, she exuded radiant confidence that drew everyone’s gaze. A white top clung elegantly to her form while flowing white pants swayed with each step she took. Her choice of white high platforms paired with a white purse completed the monochromatic look.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira enjoys single life while hanging out with her friends at a famous West Hollywood spot

Shakira looked radiant, with her natural makeup highlighting her features. Her smile was vibrant, and her eyes sparkled with excitement from the night’s events. Her wavy hair flowed over her shoulders, adding to her carefree and elegant aura.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira enjoys single life while hanging out with her friends at a famous West Hollywood spot

Shakira’s outing comes after reports of Piqué had move with Clara Chía in the mansion where he once shared moments with her during her first pregnancy.

“It was in 2012, the images of the pregnancy and going to the hospital were in that house,” journalist Pepe del Real told El Programa de Ana Rosa. According to Pepe, the property is also Shakira’s first home in Spain.

“Shakira lived in that house in 2012 when she arrived in Barcelona,” he assured. “What’s more, the images of Shakira leaving the hospital, of her pregnant and arriving at the house, which is in the town of Cambrils.”

The three-time Grammy winner shares sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with Gerard Piqué.

Shakira continues making it big in the entertainment industry

Whether it’s her classic hits like “Hips Don’t Lie,” or her latest chart-toppers, her songs bring people together, creating an electric atmosphere that’s impossible to resist.

During the 20th edition of Premios Juventud the Colombian sensation won eight awards for her music and her tireless efforts over 23 years in transforming communities through her Pies Descalzos Foundation.

The evening’s air crackled with excitement as she graced the stage in a stunning figure-hugging red dress, high heels, and signature blonde hairstyle, capturing every heart in the packed Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.