Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía rock complementary outfits while enjoying a lunch date

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía were spotted enjoying a lunch date in the picturesque city of Barcelona. The duo were all smiles while the paparazzi captured them walking and holding hands.

Dressed in complementary white and blue outfits, they effortlessly showcased their style, becoming the center of attention for their popularity and looks.

Clara exuded elegance in her chic ensemble, wearing a one-shoulder white top paired with flowing blue trousers. To complete her look, Clara carried a charming lighter blue purse.

©GrosbyGroup



She chose white strappy sandals that provided comfort and perfectly complemented her one-shoulder top. Clara added glamour to her appearance with accessories, sporting hoop earrings, and a delicate thin necklace adorning her neck.

To shield her eyes from the bright Spanish sun, Clara donned black sunglasses that added a touch of mystery and sophistication to her overall look. By her side, Gerard Piqué showcased his laid-back yet stylish fashion sense. Opting for a casual yet refined look, he sported a comfortable blue t-shirt that perfectly complemented Clara’s outfit, paired with classic jeans and stylish sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup



Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía match outfits while on a date

Are Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía living together?

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía’s outing comes after the former soccer player allegedly, took up residence with Clara, in the mansion where he once shared moments with Shakira during her first pregnancy.

“It was in 2012, the images of the pregnancy and going to the hospital were in that house,” journalist Pepe del Real told El Programa de Ana Rosa. According to Pepe, the property is also Shakira’s first home in Spain.

“Shakira lived in that house in 2012 when she arrived in Barcelona,” he assured. “What’s more, the images of Shakira leaving the hospital, of her pregnant and arriving at the house were in that house, which is in the town of Cambrils.”

The rumored new move comes after Vanitatis, the lifestyle edition from the Spanish media outlet, El Confidencial, assured that the 36-year-old businessman and retired athlete used his property on Avenida Pearson to allegedly use it for his late-night revelries. According to the outlet, neighbors witnessed him hosting extravagant parties in the garden, by the pool, or on the terraces.