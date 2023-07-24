Piqué reportedly asked a club owner and DJ to refrain from playing Shakira’s music

In the world of Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, it seems the ghost of Shakira can’t resist tagging along! For the couple, Shakira’s songs seem to have a magnetic pull that brings back memories of the past. It’s like she’s their personal background soundtrack!

Despite their swift romance taking center stage with more public appearances and PDA, Gerard, and Clara can’t quite shake off the memories of the “Monotonía” interpreter.

According to El Nacional of Catalonia, Piqué and his new flame jetted off to Andorra for some football action with the Andorra Football Club. After the football frenzy, they decided to hit the Uniq nightclub, joined by football legend Carles Puyol and his partner, Vanesa Lorenzo.

Everyone at the party was having a great time, including Gerard and Clara, who were said to be singing and dancing along. However, Gerard has been struggling with fame since his breakup with Shakira. He reportedly made a special request during the party to create a positive atmosphere.

No Shakira hits allowed, folks! And the club’s owner and DJ obliged, giving him the perfect playlist to dance the night away without any déjà vu creeping in.

But honestly, a party without Shakira’s iconic tunes is like a cake without frosting or a soccer game without goals—it’s just not the same!

Whether it’s her classic hits like “Hips Don’t Lie,” or her latest chart-toppers, her songs bring people together, creating an electric atmosphere that’s impossible to resist.

Shakira’s musical realm

During the 20th edition of Premios Juventud the Colombian sensation won eight awards for her music and her tireless efforts over 23 years in transforming communities through her Pies Descalzos Foundation.

The evening’s air crackled with excitement as she graced the stage in a stunning figure-hugging red dress, high heels, and signature blonde hairstyle, capturing every heart in the packed Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

As the night unfolded, accolade after accolade adorned Shakira’s name, a testament to her immense talent and enduring impact on the world stage. Her achievements swelled with an impressive array of awards, including social dance challenge, girl power, pop/urban song, youth artist female, urban track, pop/urban collaboration, and tropical mix. Each award celebrated her multifaceted brilliance and innate ability to resonate with audiences from all walks of life.