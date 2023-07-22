TIKTOK

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Shakira, Billie Eilish, Khloé Kardashian, and more

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Summer is here, and so is the weekend. To get the party started, we have a round-up of 10 of the best TikToks made by your favorite celebrities.

1. Shakira

Shakira arrives in Puerto Rico for Premios Juventud via private plane.

@shakira

De regreso a Puerto Rico amo esta isla! 🏝️🇵🇷

♬ Copa Vacía - Shakira & Manuel Turizo

2. Khloé Kardashian

Koko Kardashian shows off her elevated grey sweatspants look and toned body.


3. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne shows off her yellow summer outfit.


4. Lele Pons

Lele Pons and her friends help promote Guaynaa’s new song.

@lelepons 😒😒👊🏼👊🏼 @guaynaa ♬ Pa' Que Afinken - Guaynaa

5. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish shares a special moment after watching her music video for “What am I made for.”

6. Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham shows how the family gets down.

@victoriabeckham Who stole our keys 😆😂 Kisses from Miami xx @David Beckham @Cruz Beckham #HarperSeven♬ original sound - Victoria Beckham

7. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon reveals that he’s a Swiftie


8. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez shows off her raw vocal skills and talent.

@selenagomez

This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me

♬ original sound - Selena Gomez


9. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton reminisces on when she snuck into Tomorrowland.

@parishilton#TBT to when I snuck into the crowd at @Tomorrowland with just a blue wig... 🧚‍♂️ Wonder what disguise I'll have to try this year 💗 👀 #Tomorrowland#Tomorrowland2023♬ original sound - ParisHilton

10. Lizzo

Lizzo shares moments from her tour in Australia.

@lizzo LOVING AUSTRALIA SO FAR… 🥲 #special2our♬ original sound - lizzo

