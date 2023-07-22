Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Shakira, Billie Eilish, Khloé Kardashian, and more

Summer is here, and so is the weekend. To get the party started, we have a round-up of 10 of the best TikToks made by your favorite celebrities.

1. Shakira

Shakira arrives in Puerto Rico for Premios Juventud via private plane.

2. Khloé Kardashian

Koko Kardashian shows off her elevated grey sweatspants look and toned body.

3. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne shows off her yellow summer outfit.

4. Lele Pons

Lele Pons and her friends help promote Guaynaa’s new song.

5. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish shares a special moment after watching her music video for “What am I made for.”

6. Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham shows how the family gets down.

7. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon reveals that he’s a Swiftie

8. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez shows off her raw vocal skills and talent.

@selenagomez This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me ♬ original sound - Selena Gomez



9. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton reminisces on when she snuck into Tomorrowland.

10. Lizzo

Lizzo shares moments from her tour in Australia.