Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Shakira, Billie Eilish, Khloé Kardashian, and more

Summer is here, and so is the weekend. To get the party started, we have a round-up of 10 of the best TikToks made by your favorite celebrities.
1. Shakira
Shakira arrives in Puerto Rico for Premios Juventud via private plane.
@shakira
De regreso a Puerto Rico amo esta isla! 🏝️🇵🇷♬ Copa Vacía - Shakira & Manuel Turizo
2. Khloé Kardashian
Koko Kardashian shows off her elevated grey sweatspants look and toned body.
3. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne shows off her yellow summer outfit.
@bellathorne
Y E L L O W 💛♬ original sound - Bella Thorne
4. Lele Pons
Lele Pons and her friends help promote Guaynaa’s new song.
@lelepons 😒😒👊🏼👊🏼 @guaynaa ♬ Pa' Que Afinken - Guaynaa
5. Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish shares a special moment after watching her music video for “What am I made for.”
@jimmyfallon
Rain + July + Taylor = August♬ August The Summer I Turned Pretty Version - speak now enthusiast
6. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham shows how the family gets down.
@victoriabeckham Who stole our keys 😆😂 Kisses from Miami xx @David Beckham @Cruz Beckham #HarperSeven♬ original sound - Victoria Beckham
7. Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon reveals that he’s a Swiftie
8. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez shows off her raw vocal skills and talent.
@selenagomez
This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me♬ original sound - Selena Gomez
9. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton reminisces on when she snuck into Tomorrowland.
@parishilton#TBT to when I snuck into the crowd at @Tomorrowland with just a blue wig... 🧚♂️ Wonder what disguise I'll have to try this year 💗 👀 #Tomorrowland#Tomorrowland2023♬ original sound - ParisHilton
10. Lizzo
Lizzo shares moments from her tour in Australia.
@lizzo LOVING AUSTRALIA SO FAR… 🥲 #special2our♬ original sound - lizzo