Shakira's children Milan and Sasha meet Camila Cabello at Premios Juventud

Last night was the 20th edition of Premios Juventud, and it was a star-studded event. At the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico, two of the biggest Latinas, Shakira, and Camila Cabello, shared a remarkable moment. Both were celebrated as “Change Agents” and were not only awarded during the ceremony but had a memorable encounter, which was captured on camera.





©univision



Milan and Sasha, Shakira's children at Premios Juventud



Shakira attended the awards ceremony with her two children, Milan, 10 Sasha, 8, whom she shares with ex-Gerard Pique. Sasha did yawn at one point during Shakira’s speech, but for the most part, the kids were active and excited throughout the night, especially when they met Camila Cabello. The special encounter between the two stars occurred in the designated area for celebrities. Shakira and Camila greeted each other warmly, and Camila approached the children, engaging in a brief and exciting conversation with them.







The heartwarming moment between Shakira’s children and Cabello was captured by attendees at the event and quickly went viral on social media, captivating fans of both stars. In particular, followers of Shakira were impressed by the children’s impeccable behavior, praising her role as a mother. “These kids are so mature and attentive to everything,” read one of the comments. “Shakira always with her little chicks,” and “Beautiful ‘Shaki,’ you are unique, taking your beautiful kids everywhere; that’s what a mother does,” were among the comments flooding social media in response.





It was a great night for Shakira at the Premios Juventud

Shakira was honored throughout the night. In addition to receiving the ‘Agent of Change,’ award, the singer from Barranquilla was the biggest winner of the evening, taking home a total of eight awards. Her success was overwhelming, sweeping through various categories, including Best Urban Pop Song, Best Female Album, Best Song for My Ex, Girl Power, Best Urban Pop Collaboration, Best Urban Track, Social Dance Challenge, and Tropical Mix. The recognition for her talent and the support of her fans made her shine even brighter at this celebration.

©GettyImages



Shakira fue la gran triunfadora en Premios Juventud

On stage, Shakira thanked her fans for their love and assured that they were "the best in the world." “You don't know how happy I am to return to this island, this island that I adore, to meet all of you and to receive all of this. Thank you very much. It is true that as an artist I have been extremely lucky to work with an incredible record label and to collaborate with incredible producers and artists, but my greatest luck is to have the fans that I have,” she said.