Tony Bennett duets with Latin stars: Marc Anthony, Thalía, Chayanne, Gloria Estefan and more

As the world mourns the loss of Tony Bennett, one of the most prolific American singers, we take a moment to remember this icon. While the crooner may no longer be with us, his legacy endures through his vast musical contributions, including unforgettable duets he recorded with Latin artists.

At the age of 86, Tony Bennett embarked on a remarkable collaboration for his third duet album, titled “Viva Duets,” joining forces with an impressive lineup of Latin artists, including Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan, Vicente Fernández, Chayanne, Thalía and more. The singer expressed his deep admiration for Latin singers, noting that their music, cherished by both the Latino community and the broader public, emanates from the heart—a timeless quality that endures.

“The one thing about the Latin singers, the majority of music that Latinos love, that the public loves of the Latinos, is they sing from the heart. And that doesn’t go away.” - Tony Bennett

Speaking to the Associated Press, Bennett shared his thoughts on the album, saying, “Twenty years from now the same record will sound good because it has the feeling. They all sing with so much feeling and the public responds with so much feeling.” Bennett’s enthusiasm for the project and the passion displayed by the participating artists promise a collection of duets that will stand the test of time.

Scroll below to watch the duets of some of our favorite tracks from the unforgettable album, which include songs such “For Once In My Life” with Marc Anthony, “The Best Is Yet to Come” with Chayanne, “The Way You Look Tonight” with Thalía, “Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me)” with Gloria Estefan and “Return to Me (Regresa A Mí)” with Vicente Fernández.

1. Tony Bennett and Marc Anthony - For Once in My Life

When asked about his involvement in the project, Marc Anthony emphasized that Tony Bennett is widely recognized among Latinos, stating, “You can throw a rock anywhere in Latin America and find one of his fans.” Marc Anthony also expressed a strong connection between them and their duet track, mentioning, “We are kindred spirits. ‘For once in my life’ is one of my favorite songs.”

Likewise, in regards to the Puerto Rican singer, Bennett said, “I really wanted to record an album with Marc because he is such a wonderful friend. We first met at the Grammys, and he and I became very close, so it was a pleasure to sing with him.”

2. Tony Bennett and Gloria Estefan - Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me)

In an interview in 2017, Gloria Estefan spoke foundly about the legendary singer. “He gets up every day, happy to create and to do something new. He’s really someone to look up to.”

Today, Gloria also shared her heartbreak regarding his departure and wrote about the icon’s voice: “His voice was forever young, pristine, elegant and relevant for longer than any other singer I can think of. I will be forever grateful to have been in his orbit.”

3. Tony Bennett and Vicente Fernández - Return to Me (Regresa A Mí)

The AP interview with Bennet in 2012 also revealed that he traveled to Mexico to record the duet with Vicente Fernandez and spent time on his ranch in Mexico. “It was fantastic! He’s the favorite. They treat him like Frank Sinatra in the Latin countries ... He had a beautiful recording studio right on the grounds, and we recorded right there.”

4. Tony Bennett and Thalía - The Way You Look Tonight

Mexican singer Thalía didn’t hold back to show her admiration and love for the artist. Upon the news of his passing, Thalía posted a dedication on Instagram for the singer, in which she refers to this project of duets.

“On the journey of music, there are moments that are never forgotten. Over a decade ago, I was invited to participate in the studio album “Viva Duets” alongside this great American music artist, the legendary @itstonybennett. It was a beautiful musical project that celebrates the life of an icon who began his musical journey over eight decades ago.”

The long Instagram caption continued, “During the recording of the song ‘The Way You Look Tonight,’ one of his greatest classics, I experienced beautiful moments beside this master of masters, which I will cherish in my heart. Although today we are filled with sadness over his departure, we are immensely grateful for his monumental contributions to music. Above all, I thank God for the blessing of being able to share the stage with him, one of my most cherished places.”

5. Tony Bennett and Chayanne - The Best Is Yet to Come

Upon learning the sad news that the singer had passed away, Chayanne shared a tribute for Bennet on social media, with a picture of them posing closely together. He wrote, “A great one never leaves, their art remains forever in our memories. My deepest condolences to his family. 🙏🏼”

In 2012, Tony Bennett also collaborated with Latino stars for a holiday TV special titled “Merry Christmas With Our People ... Tony Bennett and Friends,” which was broadcasted on Univision. The show was hosted by the talented actress and TV personality, Giselle Blondet.

Reflecting on this experience, Bennett expressed, “It has been a heartwarming journey to meet and record with all the artists from the Latin music world, and I have been overwhelmed by their generous spirit and musicality. I am truly honored to have been welcomed into this community of artists.”