Tony Bennett, music icon, dies at age 96

Today, July 21st, the world mourns the loss of a true musical legend, Anthony Dominick Benedetto. The iconic American musician better known as Tony Bennett, passed away at the remarkable age of 96.

According to Bennet’s publicist Sylvia Weiner, the singer died in his hometown of New York City two weeks before his birthday. Although additional details about the causes of death have not been disclosed, it is known that the singer had been battling Alzheimer’s since 2016.

©GettyImages



‘Because of You’ is the debut album by American singer Tony Bennett, originally released in 1952.

Bennett achieved his first major hit album, ‘Because of You’ in 1952, marking the beginning of a remarkable seven-decade career. Throughout his journey, he has been honored with two Emmys and 20 Grammy Awards, while selling over 50 million records worldwide. Notably, he also holds the distinction of being the oldest singer to top the charts with a number one album in the United States.

The prolific crooner, who released more than 70 albums, often said his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalog rather than hit records.” according to AP.

Tony, whose signature songs include “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”, “Stranger in Paradise,” “Just in Time,” and “Rags to Riches,” had an extraordinary influence on the music industry, captivating audiences worldwide with his timeless voice and soulful interpretations. From the golden era of jazz to today’s contemporary music scene. Tony’s velvety vocals resonated with people of all ages, transcending generational boundaries.

Bennett concluded his illustrious career with a series of final performances, accompanied by none other than Lady Gaga, with whom he had jointly won his 20th Grammy Award. Even at the tender age of 95, he continued to captivate audiences throughout the 2020s, enchanting them with his elegant interpretations of timeless classics. He performed and recorded duets with stars like Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse, Elton John, Alejandro Sanz, Gloria Estefan and Vicente Fernández, among others.

In response to the Grammy Awards nominations, the pop singer, Lady Gaga, who shared a special bond with Bennett, took to social media to express her heartfelt sentiments about collaborating with the legendary artist. She shared a poignant message, emphasizing how much the experience of working with him meant to her. “I’ll never forget that today he could track every word I was saying and understood the world was celebrating him and celebrating jazz - a genre that embodies the joy, abundance and imagination of Black music throughout history.”

This album happened because it was Tony’s idea and I made him a promise that we would make it and we did. At 95 years old, he has more nominations than ever, I’m so honored to be his companion in music and his friend.

She also shared that despite his diagnosis and generational differences, their shared love of music made it all possible. “Believe in love and partnership, even with 60 years between us, and Alzheimer’s, there is nothing like the magic of music. I love you Tony, and the world loves you too. How could they not? ❤️”

Bennet’s last public performance took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 2021. The show was titled “One Last Time.”

©GettyImages



Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 with his family: The Best Is Yet To Come

Bennett leaves behind his wife Susan Benedetto, along with his daughters Johanna and Antonia, and sons Danny and Dae, as well as nine grandchildren. Rest in Peace Legend.

