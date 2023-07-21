Shakira emerged as the undisputed queen of Premios Juventud with eight trophies and inspiring speeches

In a dazzling spectacle that lit up the night sky, the 20th edition of the Premios Juventud saw the music world’s brightest stars converge on the tropical paradise of Puerto Rico. Amongst them, Colombian sensation Shakira shone as a comet, leaving a trail of eight gleaming awards in her wake.

The evening’s air crackled with excitement as she graced the stage in a stunning figure-hugging red dress, high heels, and signature blonde hairstyle, capturing every heart in the packed Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

Shakira gazed at the adoring sea of faces before her with heartfelt gratitude. “This island that I adore and to be with all of you and receive all this, thank you so much,” she expressed, her voice resonating with warmth and humility. She extended a heartfelt appreciation to her beloved fans, calling them her “greatest luck” in her extraordinary journey.

As the night unfolded, accolade after accolade adorned Shakira’s name, a testament to her immense talent and enduring impact on the world stage. Her achievements swelled with an impressive array of awards, including social dance challenge, girl power, pop/urban song, youth artist female, urban track, pop/urban collaboration, and tropical mix. Each award celebrated her multifaceted brilliance and innate ability to resonate with audiences from all walks of life.

Beyond the musical realm, Shakira’s light extended to embrace her work as an “Agente de Cambio.” The prestigious recognition of change agent award honored her tireless efforts over 23 years in transforming communities through her Pies Descalzos Foundation.

Sharing this honor with the talented Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, Shakira’s words echoed with a profound sense of purpose and responsibility. “We live in an ambiguous world, surrounded by good music, beauty, TikTok dances, and filtered selfies. But there are realities that cannot be filtered or disguised. There are places where people born poor die poor because they don’t have many opportunities to receive a quality education. Places where, though it’s hard to believe, people are discriminated against because of their sexual preferences, skin color, or social class. It’s an imperfect world, but fortunately, it’s constantly changing. And that’s a truth that cannot be wasted,” she proclaimed, infused with compassion and a call to action.

“When my 10-year-old son sadly tells me that one of his friends wishes to change their skin color because they don’t feel accepted, or when someone else is being excluded due to their preferences, as a mother, I can only show him that he doesn’t have to remain silent. He can raise his hand, use his voice, and speak out against anything he disagrees with,” she added. “That’s how it is, Milan. And it comforts me to see, it comforts me greatly to see that this youth increasingly knows how to do it.”

“On social media, you amplify the news that concerns us and shed light on stories that, if it weren’t for you, would remain untold. You question things, point out injustice, and seek the truth. And today, with Milan and Sasha here accompanying me, which brings me great joy, I want my children to understand that to be an agent of change, you don’t need to be a female pop star. You don’t need to have a foundation, be a politician, hold a position of power, or even be famous or wealthy,” she assured.

“To be an agent of change, all you need to do is differentiate between what’s right and what’s wrong. You just have to believe that change is possible and not let anyone tell you otherwise. That’s power, and you, the youth, possess that power. And if you feel anger and discomfort at exclusion, and if you don’t become numb to others‘ pain and if you raise your voice and don’t give up, then I can rest assured that my children and you are and will be the hope of many, and you are and will be the true agents of change,” she concluded.

Ultimately, it was a night to remember, a grand celebration of musical brilliance and humanitarian impact. Shakira emerged as the undisputed queen of the Premios Juventud, her effervescent talent and dedication to making the world a better place shining like a beacon for all to follow.