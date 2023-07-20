Karol G celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a playlist filled with bangers

Karol G is celebrating Colombia’s Independence Day with some great tunes. The Colombian artist shared a playlist on Spotify called “Made in Colombia,” which features some of the best Colombian songs made over the past years. She also shared various photos that show her love for Colombia, including the city where she was born, Medellin.

©Karol G



Karol G shared a playlist with her followers

Karol G reposted a story shared by Spotify Colombia that called her out personally. “In Colombia, we call heroines ‘Bichotas.’ Happy Independence Day!” reads the post, which name checks Karol G’s most popular song. The playlist features a wide assortment of Colombian artists, including genres like Reggaeton, Cumbia, and more. Some of the artists include Karol G, Shakira, Feid, Maluma, Carlos Vives, Fonseca, Bacilos, and more, being sure to keep all manner of listeners happy.

Earlier this month, Karol G released her latest song, “S91,” which was accompanied by a music video. In a clip posted on social media, Karol G recorded her mom as she cried while watching the video. “My mom took us to school all her life and she taught us to pray Psalm 91 every time we left home in the mornings,” Karol revealed earlier, sharing that those words were sacred, which is why she referenced them in the song.

Karol G is one of the biggest artists in the world right, having an incredibly prolific and succesful year. Aside from releasing a chart topping record, hit singles, and attending some of the world’s most prestigious events, she’s also involved in the soundtrack of “Barbie,” accompanied by artists like Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, and more.

