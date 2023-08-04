Piqué and Clara Chía reportedly moved into Shakira’s first home in Spain

Gerard Piqué‘s life continues to stir a storm of curiosity and controversy; this time, the former soccer player is making headlines after allegedly, he and Clara Chía took up residence in the mansion where he once shared moments with Shakira during her first pregnancy.

“It was in 2012, the images of the pregnancy and going to the hospital were in that house,” journalist Pepe del Real told El Programa de Ana Rosa. According to Pepe, the property is also Shakira’s first home in Spain.

“Shakira lived in that house in 2012 when she arrived in Barcelona,” he assured. “What’s more, the images of Shakira leaving the hospital, of her pregnant and arriving at the house were in that house, which is in the town of Cambrils.”

Shakira and Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique attend a press conference for her father William Mebarak Chadid book presentation ‘Al Viento y Al Azar’ at Casa del Llibre Bookstore on January 14, 2013 in Barcelona, Spain.

As per The Sun, Pepe del Real also said the house was a haven for the couple thanks to its privacy. “It’s quite secure, it’s not next to the sea but it does have a lot of privacy,” he claims. “It is an old Piqué house; I imagine he would have rented or used it on a weekend.”

He also highlighted that this is not a new property he bought to share his life with Clara. “It is not a new love nest, it is a house that he is going to use to go live or settle for summer with Clara Chía,” he noted.

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia leave the Parroquia Sant Vicenç de Montalt, on June 23rd, 2023, in Sant Vicenç de Montalt, Spain.

The rumored new move comes after Vanitatis, the lifestyle edition from the Spanish media outlet, El Confidencial, assured that the 36-year-old businessman and retired athlete used his property on Avenida Pearson to allegedly use it for his late-night revelries. According to the outlet, neighbors witnessed him hosting extravagant parties in the garden, by the pool, or on the terraces.

Sources informed the outlet that “his desire to continue feeling young with his late-night outings, his friends, and a fun-filled life clashed with [Shakira’s] longing to be at home and lead a homely life.”

While it is unknown if the Colombian had any clue about the parties, the singer and philanthropist recently recalled how she had to manage her father’s hospitalization, while the former soccer player was moving on with another woman.

The three-time Grammy winner shares sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with Gerard Piqué.