Piqué opens up about his love for Clara Chía like never before

Amid the spotlight following his separation from Shakira, Gerard Piqué bravely took a step forward and made his relationship with Clara Chía public. Despite the rumors surrounding Clara’s involvement, the couple faced media scrutiny with unwavering composure.

In the vibrant streets of Barcelona, they were often captured together, enjoying each other’s company. While Gerard has been candid about his past relationship with Shakira, he has remained tight-lipped about his newfound romance and the emotions he shares with Clara. Their decision to keep their love private speaks to their desire to cherish this chapter away from the public’s prying eyes.

On Monday, July 17th, Piqué appeared on the Kings League’s latest Twitch broadcast, reuniting with his friend, Ibai Llanos. Amidst their engaging conversation, the charismatic businessman couldn’t resist sharing a glimpse into his personal life and expressing his emotions toward Clara.

The declaration of love unfolded when Ibai playfully teased Piqué, claiming he was yet to grasp the essence of love truly. “You have to find love, you still don’t know love,” jested the Twitch star, sparking affectionate laughter and heartfelt moments during the broadcast.

This statement didn’t sit well with the former footballer, who wasted no time responding, countering his friend’s remark. “What are you saying, man? You’re always coming at me! I’ve already found love,” Gerard firmly asserted. Though he didn’t explicitly mention his girlfriend’s name, it was crystal clear that he was referring to her. The passion in his response spoke volumes about the depth of his feelings for her.

Love during the age of social media

Gerard and Clara have become closer through overcoming significant challenges together. Clara has shown bravery in enduring harsh criticism and online attacks. Additionally, she has been affected by the emotional lyrics of Shakira’s heartbreak songs.

Though paparazzi had spotted the couple together since last year, it took time for them to share their love story on social media. Finally, in January, Piqué surprised his followers on Instagram by sharing their first photo. This touching post came just a few weeks after the release of Shakira’s successful song “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” which featured references to the former footballer and his girlfriend.

On May 20th, Gerard posted another selfie with Clara, this time with a simple heart emoji as a sweet touch. Reports suggest that Clara has an exceptional bond with Piqué‘s family, which was evident as she attended his brother Marc’s wedding a few weeks back.

Their love story, unfolding in the public eye and navigating the ups and downs of social media, is a testament to their resilience and commitment to each other. Through it all, Gerard and Clara have proven that genuine love can triumph amidst the noise and that their connection goes beyond the pixels and into the heart.