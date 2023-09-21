Salma Hayek’s emotional birthday tribute to daughter Valentina Paloma: ‘My baby turns 16’

Salma Hayek is sharing the sweetest birthday tribute to her daughter Valentina Paloma, celebrating her 16th birthday and including a heartwarming compilation of videos from her childhood.

The proud mom commemorated her daughter’s birthday by revealing that she is full of “gratitude” and love after watching her grow up. “Today my baby turns 16 and my heart is bursting with love, pride, and gratitude for the day you were born,” Salma wrote. “Keep shining your beautiful light shamelessly my lovely girl, even if it blinds the fools.”

She also gave a glimpse into Valentina’s charming personality, with many of her fans praising her for the sweet message. “For those of us fortunate enough to have you in our lives, thank you for making us stronger with your courage,” she added. “For filling our lives with laughter and joy with your wicked wit. For challenging us to grow with your depth. And for inspiring us with your soulfulness every day.”

“Happy sweet 16th, Valentina; may this be the sweetest year yet!” Salma concluded. Valentina’s sister Mathilde Pinault also took to Instagram to share a tribute, posting a cute photo with the birthday girl and writing “Happy Birthday 16!!!” adding blue heart emojis.

Among Salma’s images and clips, Valentina can be seen posing next to Taylor Swift, accompanying Salma on set, spending quality time with her dad François-Henri Pinault, and showing her talent in school shows. The actress included other videos from previous birthdays, as well as their time at Disneyland and home videos of Valentina singing and dancing.