Eva Mendes makes rare Fashion Week appearance, stuns in leopard look

Eva Mendes made a memorable entrance at Fashion Week Italy. The retired actress attended the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan in a leopard print outfit that was reminiscent of old Hollywood and classic Italian cinema.

Eva Mendes in Milan

Mendes was photographed with Dolce & Gabbana’s 2024 leopard faux fur coat. She styled the look with a matching purse and gloves, a leather belt, and some dark sunglasses. Once inside the show, she removed the coat and was wearing a black catsuit with patent boots.

Mendes wore some eyecatching jewelry, including some large teardrop shaped earrings, and a silver necklace. She styled her hair in an updo that was made all the more eye catching when paired by a black veil.

Mendes shared the moment on social media

Mendes shared the special occasion on social media, sharing a photo of herself looking stunning as she removes the coat and shows the catsuit underneath. She has a hand on her sunglasses and shares a smile for the camera. “Cubana Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” she captioned the post.

She also shared a closer look at her makeup and jewelry. The photo shows her framing her face with her hands and blowing a kiss at the camera. “La Dolce Evita,” she wrote, referencing the iconic Italian film, known for its incredible outfits.

Mendes’s upcoming children’s book

Ever since she became a mom, Mendes has decided to shift priorities. Her work is now based on being involved with different brands, including fashion and cleaning products. A couple of days ago, she announced she’d be writing a children’s book called “Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.”

In a statement shared by PEOPLE, Mendes shared that her book was “a love letter to my kids and yours. Learning how to train our brain to work for us and not against us is easier said than done! At my home and in Desi's, we try to deal with the never-ending worries and anxieties that we all have, so those negative thoughts don’t take over and dominate.”

