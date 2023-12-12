Eva Mendes looks sporty and comfy while out in Santa Barbara

Eva Mendes looked comfortable and ready for the day as she was photographed in Santa Barbara. Mendes was spotted in sweatpants and sneakers as she made her way through the California city, days after her partner, Ryan Gosling was nominated for a Golden Globe.

©GrosbyGroup



Mendes looked comfortable and sporty while out in the city

Mendes wore a black t-shirt, pink sweatpants, and a yellow sweater tied across her waist. She paired the look with some white sunglasses, some workout sneakers and high top socks. She rounded out the look with a bright green purse. Mendes smiled and waved at the camera as she walked and continued walking down the street.

Earlier this year, Mendes celebrated her mother’s birthday in a sweet post. She shared photos alongside her and shared the news that her mother was turning 82. “Mami Lioness and her Cub. Te amo Mami. Eres mi Reina,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

©GrosbyGroup



She was spotted days after Ryan Gosling was nominated for “Barbie”

Ryan Gosling’s Golden Globe nomination

Earlier this week, it was announced that Ryan Gosling was nomianted for best supporting actor at the Golden Globes. He was nominated for his work in “Barbie,” a film that was nominated for 9 awards and came in as the most nominated movie of the awards. The film was nominated for best picture musical or comedy, three of its original songs, including “I’m Just Ken,” performed by Gosling, and a nod for Margot Robbie as lead actress.

In a statement, the film’s director Greta Gerwig said she “can’t wait to bring the Barbie party to the Globes.”