Eva Mendes gives sultry bossa nova vibes in new video

Eva Mendes is living her best life selling sponges, reading books, and finding her light for epic Instagram posts. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old beauty shared a sultry video on Instagram standing on a balcony with the wind perfectly blowing through her luscious hair.



Shot from outside the window, Mendes’ video looks like it could be from a movie. The mother of 2, who is married to Ryan Gosling, set the clip to Brazilian-Japanese bossa nova singer Lisa Ono’s, “Besame Mucho,” which was the perfect soundtrack for the sultry video.

The Hitch star shouted out her content creator, who was sure she looked incredible in the best light writing, “Women Uplifting Women.” “When your incredible Content Creator @isamaravery becomes your homegirl and wants you in the best light…literally!” she wrote in the caption. “Gracias Isa, for sending me this and making me feel so loved,” the Girl in Progress star concluded.

Mendes, who lives a relatively private life, uses her Instagram to market her sponges, share people who inspire her, and updates with her 5.2 million followers. This week, she revealed she was in her “actually reading a book era.” She shared some photos reading, sharing in the caption that she was getting ready to read Elise Loehnen’s “ON OUR BEST BEHAVIOR.” The photos look stunning, and she revealed they were candid in the caption, “Oh and I was on a legit book break and my sis took this pic. Feels stagey tho,” she wrote.



