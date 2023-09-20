Lauren Sanchez tributes Billie Jean King on Battle of the Sexes anniversary

Lauren Sanchez is tributing an icon on the 50th anniversary of the Battle of the Sexes. In a new Instagram post, Sanchez wrote a lengthy statement honoring Bilie Jean King, who 50 years ago beat fellow tennis player Bobby Riggs in a match that was viewed by 90 million viewers. Sanchez wrote about how important and memorable King’s win was and took a moment to thank her for all her work.

Sanchez accompanied her message with a photo of King being celebrated for her win. In it, she’s smiling as she sits on a frilly chair and there are thousands of people watching. “Half a century back, on September 20, 1973, @BillieJeanKing secured an iconic victory over Bobby Riggs in the legendary Battle of the Sexes tennis match, drawing a staggering 90 million viewers worldwide,” wrote Sanchez. “Beyond the confines of the sports arena, her triumph left an indelible mark on the struggle for women’s rights and equality. In today’s world, female tennis players are the top earners in the sporting realm, a direct testament to Billie Jean’s historic win.”

“While there’s more progress to be made, today is a day to celebrate this remarkable achievement with a sense of reverence. She emerged victorious, and in that victory, we all found reason to celebrate. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to you, Billie Jean.”

Earlier this month, Sanchez attended the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner, hosted by Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault. The event was luxurious and attended by some of the richest and most famous celebrities in the world.

Over the course of the evening, Sanchez and Kim Kardashian had fun with a friendly rivalry, with both engaged in a bidding war for the Couture Experience from Balenciaga. Per the Daily Mail, the two settled at $200,000 each, sharing the experience.

