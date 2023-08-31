Eva Mendes shares video of Cuban icon Lola Falana

Eva Mendes has shared a snippet of her life. In a video shared on her Instagram, Mendes shared a video of Lola Falana dancing, revealing how much she loves her performance in the caption.

The video is black and white and shows Falana impressively dacing alongside a male dancer. The two complete a routine of complex and perfectly coordinated dances. “Our morning routine,” wrote Mendes in the caption. “Lola Falana foreva.”

Lola Falana is an afro-latina icon, appearing various Broadway productions and later on making music of her own. In 1965, she released her first single, titled “My Baby,” which made her into a succesful star. Falana was dubbed the Queen of Vegas, and was rumored to be the highest paid woman in the area. Falana’s talents later extended towards television and film, with her appearing on her own show called “The Lola Falana Show.”

Mendes often shares photos of some of her favorite Latin icons. Most recently, she shared a photo of Maria Felix, calling her a Mexican icon.

María Félix, often referred to as La Doña, was one of the biggest icons of the Golden age of cinema in Mexico. Her followers left encouraging comments in the post. “She was beautiful and smart and ahead of her time! It was not just about beauty! Maria Bonita is a song about her,” wrote a follower. “She is so so beautiful, and so are you Eva!! Sending you love from your fan,” wrote another follower.

