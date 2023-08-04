Eva Mendes shares her love of muscle cars in a new post

Eva Mendes is a fan of muscle cars. The actress and entrepreneur shared a new post on Instagram, looking stunning, happy and like she’s reveling in her love of vintage cars.

The post is made up of various photos and a video, showing her in the driver’s seat of a vintage Mustang. In the photos, she smiles for the camera and shows off her red hair. In the video, she’s seen backing out of the driveway, wearing an orange top that perfectly compliments her style. “Forever a Mustang girl,” she captioned the post. “The sound of the engine is pure joy.”

Mendes is a frequent Instagram poster, often sharing posts promoting her businesses, offering parenting advice, or simply having some fun. Earlier this week, she shared a video of herself dancing alongside to Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” one of the songs from the soundtrack of “Barbie,” which stars her partner Ryan Gosling.

The video shows her walking down the stairs in a stunning green dress. Half-way, she starts dancing along to the song, pouting her lips in enjoyment. “Why must I make that stupid pout when I start to dance ?! Anyone suffer from this seriously lame condition?” she captioned the post.

Despite avoiding any red carpet appearances, Mendes has been enjoying the “Barbie” craze for some time now, wearing shirts with Gosling’s face on them, and sharing her love of her partner’s work. “Mi Hombre. Mi Vida…To say he's the greatest actor I've ever worked with is an understatement,” she captioned one post.

