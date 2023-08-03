Eva Mendes playfully poked fun at her tendency to make a silly pout while dancing

Eva Mendes took to social media to share how she gracefully went down the stairs while dancing to Dua Lipa’s disco-style track “Dance the Night Away” part of the new Barbie movie soundtrack, starring her partner Ryan Gosling.

In the video clip, Mendes walks down a flight of stairs in a green floral summer dress. She walks barefoot with a pout on her face and playfully swings her skirt from side to side as she descends the stairs.

Mendes playfully poked fun at her tendency to make a silly pout while dancing. She asked if anyone else suffers from this “seriously lame condition.”

“Why must I make that stupid pout when I start to dance ?! Anyone suffer from this seriously lame condition?“ she joked.

In a previous post, Eva asked her fans to help her decide on a hair color. One photo shows her rocking her strawberry blonde. It is worth noting that this shade is a light copper blonde called red because of its reddish hue.

The second photo shows the 49-year-old actress as a brunette with highlights. ‘Do I go back or do I stay red? ♥️,’ she captioned the carousel.

When Mendes is not dying her hair, she is cheering on her husband’s work in Barbie. To celebrate and relax over the weekend, she shared some photos of her camping plans, which included a photo of her outfit, which featured a perfectly suited pink cap.

Mendes has been supporting Ryan Gosling all through the past year, praising his work and showing off clothing items that relate to the film, including a shirt with Gosling’s Ken front and center, and plenty of pink clothing. “To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement,” wrote Mendes in a post dedicated to Gosling.