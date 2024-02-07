Eva Mendes and her daughter get hot drinks in Santa Barbara

Eva Mendes enjoyed a chilly and rainy day alongside her daughter. The two were spotted getting some hot drinks in Santa Barbara, where Mendes and her partner Ryan Gosling live.

Eva Mendes and her daughter

Mendes and her daughter were spotted looking adorable together. The two were holding on to some hot drinks and were dressed in colorful outfits, with Mendes wearing a sweater with flowers on it, a cap, some sunglasses, a colorful skirt and some boots. Her daughter was wearing a Patagonia jacket and some colorful leggins and shoes.

Mendes and Gosling have two kids, Esmeralda and Amada. The two are very private and protective over their children, rarely speaking about them publicly. “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life,” wrote Mendes in an Instagram post from 2020. "Since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

Eva Mendes and her daughter

Ryan Gosling’s Oscar nomination

Earlier this year, Gosling was nominated for an Oscar for his work in “Barbie.” In an interview with Variety, Gosling described his performance as Ken as “the hardest role I’ve ever had to play.” He claims he inspired the role in his childhood, back when he was a child actor and performed at multiple events, always in search of approval. “I wanted to make sure if I was going to do it — I was like, ‘I can’t mess this up. I can’t be the guy that messed up the Barbie movie,’” he said. “So if I’m going to do it, I have to do more than I know that I’m even capable of.”

