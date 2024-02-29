Lauren Sanchez shows off her curves in stunning pink dress: ‘Miami nights’

Lauren Sanchez continues to enjoy the Miami life. The media personality was recently spotted attending an art festival, walking hand-in-hand with her romantic partner Jeff Bezos, and it seems the pair are making the most out of their life in Florida, as they are constantly spotted in fun outings, and showing off their best looks.

Most recently, Lauren gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her vibrant ensemble. The former journalist took to social media to share a photo of her outfit, showing off her incredible figure in a sleeveless pink bodycon, featuring a high neck.

Lauren styled her signature brunette hair in loose waves and wore minimal jewelry, including a pair of diamond earrings. She shared a mirror selfie before heading to a fun night in Miami, presumably with Bezos, who is known for wearing classic ensembles.

The pair were recently spotted sharing some quality time with their family in Miami, with Bezos‘ brother Mark, and his father Miguel Bezos. The celebrity family was photographed arriving at the restaurant Casa Tua, wearing all-black outfits.

This time Lauren wore a sheer black minidress, showing off her toned figure, and pairing the look with black stiletto heels. Meanwhile, Bezos wore a black shirt, black trousers, and matching black sneakers, looking very much in love while holding hands with Lauren.

The couple are also known for doing a great job at co-parenting, with Lauren recently sharing a photo of her birthday dinner with her son Nikko. “Happy birthday Nikko. I love you SO much,“ she wrote on Instagram, adding heart emojis.