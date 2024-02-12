Lauren Sánchez shares heartwarming throwback photos to celebrate son Nikko’s birthday

Lauren Sánchez took to Instagram to celebrate her son Nikko’s birthday by sharing a series of throwback photos. The former television personality and entrepreneur melted hearts as she expressed her affection with a short but sweet caption that read, “Happy birthday Nikko. I love you SO much. 🤍🤍🤍🤍”

The images, a glimpse into cherished moments of the past, showcased Lauren and Nikko in various stages of his life, from infancy to his current age. It was evident that these memories held a special place in Lauren’s heart as she commemorated this significant milestone in Nikko’s life.

The post served as a touching tribute to Nikko and provided followers with a glimpse into Lauren’s personal life, offering a rare glimpse behind the scenes of her life beyond the public eye.

In January, Lauren took to social media to congratulate her ex, Tony Gonzalez, and father of her son for premiering his new movie. In an Instagram story, Sanchez shared a photo of Tony and their son Nikko at the premiere of “The Underdoggs.” In it, Nikko and Tony wear primarily black outfits made out of a jacket, pants, and a t-shirt.

In the case of Nikko, he opted for a white t-shirt to add some contrast to the overall look. “Congrats on the movie,” she wrote over the image. She also shared her well wishes in the comments section of Tony’s Instagram page, sharing her excitement with some emojis.

“The Underdoggs” is a sports movie that stars Snoop Dogg, George Lopez, and more. The film follows a former NFL player who agrees to coach a football team of kids to avoid going to prison. It features cameos from all sports stars, including Tony Gonzalez, who played for the NFL for 17 seasons.