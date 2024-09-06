Kylie Jenner embraces 'King Kylie' vibes after fans' multiple requests to revive her bold era

Kylie Jenner was spotted in full King Kylie mode at Los Angeles hotspot Sushi Park. The 27-year-old mom of two wore blue hair under a hat. The businesswoman, who was unaccompanied, was wearing a white tank top and dark pants. On September 5, Janner shared a closer look with the caption, "Teal the end of time."

In 2014, Kylie Jenner launched the "King Kylie" era, characterized by daring fashion choices, vibrant hair colors, and an edgy persona. During this phase, Jenner's social media presence, filled with car selfies and bold makeup, solidified her status as a social media icon. The name "King Kylie" stemmed from her social media handle at the time, influenced by her then-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, also known as "King Gold Chain."

The "King Kylie" era was not just about aesthetics; it was a period of extensive online sharing and active presence on Tumblr, where she showcased her life and style. This phase also marked the beginning of her highly successful company, Kylie Cosmetics, which gained initial recognition for its matte lipsticks.

"King Kylie" was widely regarded as an engaging and vibrant chapter of Jenner's life, capturing her bold and fearless personality.

King Kylie in 2024

In the summer of 2024, Jenner posted an Instagram photo of herself channeling a Marilyn Monroe-inspired look. The caption read, "Did someone say they missed King Kylie?" The response was overwhelming, with fans quickly pointing out the stark difference between the old and new Kylie. Jenner's post included comments like, "King Kylie had blue hair. Who is this lady in these pictures???" and, "Girl, this is NOT King Kylie 💀."

With blue hair, Kylie Jenner was seen on July 10, 2015, in Los Angeles, California.

For numerous admirers, the "King Kylie" era symbolizes a period of genuine authenticity and audacious self-expression. Jenner's daring fashion sense, frequent changes in hairstyle, and candid social media presence provided a relatable and entertaining experience that deeply connected with her followers. Her bold fashion statements and openness about personal experiences fostered a bond with fans that some believe has waned in her more refined, current image.

The "King Kylie" phase was a significant period because it also signaled the launch of Kylie Cosmetics. The company's initial success was heavily intertwined with Jenner's personal brand and style during this time. Her fans were captivated by her appearance and sought to replicate it, causing a surge in popularity for her lip kits and other cosmetic products. The nostalgia for this era stems partly from a desire to return to the early days of Kylie Cosmetics when the brand felt more closely linked to Jenner's style.

© Getty Images Kylie Jenner's fans want her 'King Kylie' era back: Here's why!

The "King Kylie" era signifies a pivotal time in Kylie Jenner's life. Still, it's unclear whether it holds personal significance for her or if it's a period she prefers to reflect on. Nevertheless, its influence on popular culture remains tangible as it shapes current fashion and beauty trends. Jenner's revolutionary lip kits and her dynamic experimentation with hair colors set new standards and became emblematic of an entire generation. Those who were part of this era first-hand are now nostalgic for the thrill and creativity it brought to the forefront of pop culture.

