Kylie Jenner’s fans want her ‘King Kylie’ era back: Here’s why!

In 2014, Kylie Jenner introduced the world to the “King Kylie” era, a transformative phase marked by bold fashion choices, vibrant hair colors, and an unapologetically edgy persona. This period in Jenner’s life, filled with car selfies, teal, pink, and silver hair, multiple wigs, and dramatic make-up, captivated millions and cemented her status as a social media icon. The name “King Kylie” came from her social media handle at the time, inspired by her then-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, also known as “King Gold Chain.”

The “King Kylie” era wasn’t just about aesthetics. It was a time of online oversharing and a constant presence on Tumblr, where she shared snapshots of her life and style. This phase also marked the genesis of her now-billion-dollar company, Kylie Cosmetics, which initially gained fame with her signature matte lipsticks. For many, “King Kylie” was the most entertaining teenager, a vibrant chapter of Jenner’s life that showcased her bold and fearless personality.

Fast-forward to the present day. Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two, balancing the demands of motherhood with her thriving career. Despite her evolution, a significant portion of her fanbase is yearning for the return of her “bad girl” days.

Recently, when Jenner posted an Instagram photo channeling a Marilyn Monroe-inspired look with the caption, “did someone say they missed king kylie,” the response was overwhelming. Fans quickly pointed out the stark difference between the old and new Kylie, with comments like “king kylie had blue hair who is this lady in these pictures???” and “Girl this is NOT king Kylie 💀” dominating the conversation.

So, why do fans want the “King Kylie” era back?

For many fans, the “King Kylie” era represents a time of unfiltered authenticity and bold self-expression. Jenner’s edgy style, frequent hair transformations, and candid social media posts offered a sense of relatability and entertainment that resonated deeply with her followers. Her fearless fashion choices and willingness to share personal moments created a connection with fans that many feel has been lost in her more polished, present-day persona.

The “King Kylie” phase was also significant because it marked the beginning of Kylie Cosmetics. The company’s initial success was closely tied to Jenner’s brand and style during this period. Her fans loved her look and wanted to emulate it, leading to the explosive popularity of her lip kits and other cosmetics. The nostalgia for this era is partly a longing for the early days of Kylie Cosmetics when the brand felt more intimately connected to Jenner’s style.

A Desire for Authenticity

In today’s highly curated social media landscape, fans crave authenticity. The raw and unfiltered nature of the “King Kylie” era starkly contrasts the more controlled and polished image that Jenner projects today. Many fans feel that the genuine, relatable moments that defined her earlier social media presence have been replaced by a more commercial and less personal approach.

The “King Kylie” era left a lasting impact on pop culture, influencing fashion and beauty trends that are still relevant today. From her iconic lip kits to her ever-changing hair colors, Jenner set trends that defined a generation. Fans who experienced this era firsthand are now nostalgic for the excitement and innovation that it brought.