Kylie Jenner criticized for saying she is ‘naturally’ gorgeous without makeup

Kylie Jenner is facing criticism after sharing a short clip on Instagram stories. The reality star revealed to her fans and followers that she doesn’t “need much” makeup because she is actually “naturally” gorgeous.

The 25-year-old businesswoman was glammed up in a natural look, showing the work of her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, and presenting and looking camera-ready for the social media clip.

“This glam is something else,” Kylie says in the video, referring to her hair and makeup, doing a close-up of her face and winking to the viewers.

“I barely did anything,” the makeup artist can be heard saying. “Yeah, and it’s really, really f—king pretty. ‘Cause I don’t need much, Ariel.”

He continued, “Cause you’re naturally gorgeous,” to which Kylie responded, “I’m naturally [gorgeous].” Following the short video, many users began pointing out certain comments made by Kylie.

“Naturally is the new word for cosmetically/surgically enhanced,” one person wrote, while someone else commented. “Naturally went to the plastic surgeon like every other female in her family. But go off I guess.”

“Natural beauty is definitely not something that should be in this family’s vocabulary. Y’all all paid for your faces/bodies to change, nothing natural about it,” another person wrote.

However some other online users agreed with Kylie. “After the work you got done, you shouldn’t have to put makeup on,” one person added.

She recently shared details about her “hair health journey,” giving an update on her natural hair, as she is known for using a variety of wigs and hair extensions, which are rumored to affect growth.