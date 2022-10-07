Kylie Jenner takes her daughter Stormi to a mommy-and-me date

Kylie Jenner was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with her firstborn. For the mommy-and-me date with her four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, Kylie rocked a leather Ottolinger skirt accessorized with matching leg warmers, mustard-yellow Ottolinger heels, and skinny black sunglasses.
Stormi wore a monochromatic black ensemble with a tiny purse, dark shades, and grey sneakers. The toddler wore her curly hair down, unlike her mom, who pulled her hair back into a double-braided ponytail.
Kylie welcomed her second baby on February 2, 2022. She and rapper Travis Scott welcomed a son and named him Wolf. In March, she shocked the pop culture world when she told her 350+million followers on Instagram that her son’s name was no longer Wolf. Six months later, she told host James Corden, “We haven’t officially legally changed the name.” “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”
After some back and forth with Corden, Kylie said they were “just not ready to share yet.” From the interview, it seems like it’s her partner Travis Scott that is unsure. “Travis likes to sometimes, like ... one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and change it again,” she told Corden. Kylie assured that they have zoned in on one, revealing that it is no longer based on an animal.
As we covered in a previous story, changing you or your baby’s name in California is not an easy task. So while Travis might be the one unsure about the name, they’re likely gonna have to go through some legal obstacles.
According to California law, for Kylie and Travis to change their kid’s name, they are going to have to file a petition with the court together, schedule a hearing date, and publish a notice in the newspaper saying they are asking to legally change his first name. Something tabloids and the public would have a field day with.