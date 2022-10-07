Kylie Jenner takes her daughter Stormi to a mommy-and-me date

Kylie Jenner was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with her firstborn. For the mommy-and-me date with her four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, Kylie rocked a leather Ottolinger skirt accessorized with matching leg warmers, mustard-yellow Ottolinger heels, and skinny black sunglasses.

©GrosbyGroup



Kylie Jenner steps out to lunch with daughter Stormi in Beverly Hills

Stormi wore a monochromatic black ensemble with a tiny purse, dark shades, and grey sneakers. The toddler wore her curly hair down, unlike her mom, who pulled her hair back into a double-braided ponytail.

©GrosbyGroup



Kylie welcomed her second baby on February 2, 2022. She and rapper Travis Scott welcomed a son and named him Wolf. In March, she shocked the pop culture world when she told her 350+million followers on Instagram that her son’s name was no longer Wolf. Six months later, she told host James Corden, “We haven’t officially legally changed the name.” “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”

After some back and forth with Corden, Kylie said they were “just not ready to share yet.” From the interview, it seems like it’s her partner Travis Scott that is unsure. “Travis likes to sometimes, like ... one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and change it again,” she told Corden. Kylie assured that they have zoned in on one, revealing that it is no longer based on an animal.