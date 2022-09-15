Kylie Jenner casually points out she lactated through her shirt in new ‘Kylie in the Kar’ series

Kylie Jenner is taking over TikTok. The beauty mogul had TikTok users in a frenzy last week after she recorded a video in her car. For some reason, it sparked a conversation about why she was filming there and if she was trying to come across as a “regular” person. Now Kylie is embracing the controversy, starting a “Kylie in the Kar” series. In the first video, she noticed she was lactating.

©Kylie Jenner







The mom of 2 knows good content when she sees it and left her noticing the lactation in the clip. “Oooh it looks like I’m lactating,” she said pointing to the wet spot.

She went right into her car controversy saying, “it seemed to just piss some people off. I think some people thought it was fake or I really don’t drive myself, which is just silly,” she said to the camera.



After she tried her new lipstick in collaboration with Kris Jenner, she addressed her lactation again. “I am going to go maybe change my shirt now,” she said.

Kylie welcomed her son, formerly known as Wolf, to the world on February 2, 2022. While the baby is clearly getting fed, he still doesn’t have a new legal name.

Last week on The Late Late Show, the 25-year-old told James Corden, “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”