Why Kourtney Kardashian banned 12-year-old son from having french fries: ‘Not today, sorry’

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian is not a fan of fast food. The reality star is known for having a healthy lifestyle and a strict diet, and when it comes to her kids, it seems Kourtney also wants them to make healthier choices.

Kourtney’s 12-year-old son Mason Disick recently asked his mom for some McDonald’s french fries, however he didn’t receive the answer he wanted to hear, as she explained during an interview to the Wall Street Journal, when asked if her kids were being “deprived” of junk food.

“Today I was having one on one time with my son and he said, ‘Mom, I need McDonald’s french fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it,’” Kourtney said, responding to his request, “Today’s not the day, sorry.”

The mother of three, who is currently preparing to launch her own line of vitamins and supplements, took a moment during the interview to credit some of her healthier choices to Nicole Ritchie, after she recommended Kourtney to read the book ‘Super Baby Food.’

“It taught me about organic products and, honestly, it changed my life on how I started eating. Then it was a snowball effect. You can’t unlearn information, right? By the time I was pregnant with Penelope, I was fully in it and doing different kinds of cleanses,” she explained.

“I did a Panchakarma cleanse. All these different things that I was getting into really changed my life, [down to] home-cleaning products,” Kourtney declared.