Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Beyoncé turned 41 on September 4th, and the singer had a star-studded bithday party in Bel-Air on Saturday night with celebrity guests that included Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. On Monday, the sisters shared photos from their time at the party with cheeky captions, declaring themselves, “all the single ladies.” Check out the pics below and find out about some other celebrities who got the invite.
RELATED:
Khloé Kardashian sizzles in a bikini as summer comes to an end
Khloé Kardashian’s baby boy gets showered with gifts from fashion designer Jeremy Scott
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!