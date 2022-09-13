Beyoncé turned 41 on September 4th, and the singer had a star-studded bithday party in Bel-Air on Saturday night with celebrity guests that included Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. On Monday, the sisters shared photos from their time at the party with cheeky captions, declaring themselves, “all the single ladies.” Check out the pics below and find out about some other celebrities who got the invite.