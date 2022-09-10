Kylie Jenner says Travis Scott likes to change their son’s name sometimes

Kylie Jenner’s son might go into 2023 without a name. The beauty mogul joined Kris Jenner on The Late Late Show Thursday, where they shared some insight on why they still haven’t legally changed her son’s (formerly known as Wolf) name.

Kylie welcomed her son on February 2nd and had the world amused in March when she told her 350+million followers on Instagram that her son’s name was no longer Wolf. Six months later, she told host James Corden, “We haven’t officially legally changed the name.” “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”

After some back and forth with Corden, Kylie said they were “just not ready to share yet.” From the interview, it seems like it’s her partner Travis Scott that is unsure. “Travis likes to sometimes like ... one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and change it again,” she told Corden. Kylie assured that they have zoned in on one, revealing that it is no longer based on an animal.

As we covered in a previous story, changing you or your baby’s name in California is not an easy task. So while Travis might be the one unsure about the name, they’re likely gonna have to go through some legal obstacles.

According to California law, for Kylie and Travis to change their kid’s name, they are going to have to file a petition with the court together, schedule a hearing date, and publish a notice in the newspaper saying they are asking to legally change his first name. Something tabloids and the public would have a field day with.

With a unique name like “Wolf Webster” people would know immediately who was making the request and probably try to interfere with an objection. Of course, that’s assuming the family lawyers haven’t figured out their own way to change the name without having to publish it in a newspaper.