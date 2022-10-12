Kylie Jenner shows her natural hair and shares details about her ‘hair health journey’

Kylie Jenner is sharing details about her “hair health journey” with her fans, giving an update on her natural hair, as she is known for using a variety of wigs and hair extensions, which are rumored to affect growth.

“Over a year into the hair health journey and this is how we’re doing,” the reality star and entrepreneur wrote, showing off her healthy looking hair, while wearing a black Skims bra from her sister’s brand Kim Kardashian.

Kylie started her hair journey back in April 2020, discussing the process with her friend Stassie Karanikolaou during an Instagram Live, while on lockdown.

“This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” she said at the time, explaining to her fans that she had been using hair masks and “a lot of argan oil.”

Kylie began her “hair health journey for the full quarantine,” admitting that it was the perfect time to focus on herself, and take some time to repair some damage in her hair.

“This is such a good time to take your hair out and your nails out, no lashes,” she said. “So I’m officially going on my hair health journey,” adding, “I’m really thrilled about it. I just am always bleaching my hair. I never give it a break, so now that I’m back to my natural color, I am going to start this journey.”

Kylie explained that she was not “taking any supplements or anything,” but had been trying “different masks and oils” and enjoyed “doing grapeseed oil masks.”