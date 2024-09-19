Rihanna introduces spacore aesthetic while launching her haircare brand in London

Rihanna introduces spacore aesthetic to Europe's street style. The singer and businesswoman held a launch event for Fenty Hair at Selfridges in London, where she appeared in a terry cloth bathrobe ensemble designed by Jacquemus. The outfit featured recycled feathers and an eye-catching off-the-shoulder neckline.

For a glamorous touch, she completed the look with gold heels, statement earrings, and old Hollywood waves.

© Neil Mockford Rihanna is arriving at Selfridges for her Fenty Hair launch party on September 16, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

After extensive development, the billionaire entrepreneur and artist recently introduced Fenty Hair in the U.S. According to her longtime hair stylist, Yusef, Rihanna devoted over two years to meticulously perfecting each aspect of the products. "As a professional working with celebrities, I think she really took her time and made sure it not only worked for her, but she was involved with everybody—[including] lab," Yusef told ELLE. "I would have to bring her pictures of people I used the products on. She was super involved from beginning to end."

© Dave Benett Rihanna attends the launch of Fenty Hair exclusively at Selfridges on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Selfridges & Fenty Hair)

Rihanna's natural hair

After announcing the dropping of Fenty Hair on June 13, the mom of two spent a day in New York City with her golden curls on display. Rihanna sported a stylish ensemble, combining a black bra with a gray tank top, black pants, clear heels, and a vintage 1998 John Galliano fur coat. Her accessories included hoop earrings, black sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton x Stephen Sprouse purse.

© The Grosby Group Rihanna looked amazing with her natural hair

“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural - so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”

New music is coming soon

The fan-favorite singer let her fans know that she is not retiring. Speculations regarding her retirement began circulating when she was spotted sporting a top that suggested her intention to step away from the music industry. Nonetheless, during her most recent interview, she disclosed that she is creating new music and is eager to inform her fans that she will soon release her highly anticipated album, R9.

“That was just me looking into the future. I’m not retired. I just like that dress. I got it as a gift and I loved it,” she said to Extra at the Fenty Hair red carpet event in Los Angeles. “They didn’t read the second line, I’m not retired, I’m just retired from dressing up — it’s a lot of effort,“ she clarified after going viral for her apparent statement.