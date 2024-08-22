Rihanna's lookalike is Latina! Even the singer reacted by asking her to drop an album

Rihanna's lookalike is making us take a second look! While it is believed that everyone in the world has a doppelgänger, Brazilian content creator Priscila Beatrice has even had RiRi ask her for an album.

The Latina, who is also a musician, often recreates Rihanna's iconic looks. When in 2020 Instagram page The Shade Room reposted one of her photos, the "Umbrela" singer and mom of two left a comment: "where the album sis #R9," she joked.

Priscila reacted by writing: "I still can't believe it !!! The page @theshaderoom shared my video on their profile and THE OWN RIHANNA @badgalriri saw my video and commented !!!! Do you know what I'm feeling right now ??? I can't stop crying with emotion !!!! Of happiness!!!!! It is a dream!!! God is so wonderful !!!!!"

In addition to sharing looks, Rihanna and Priscila share their love for the South American nation. In 2014, the singer was in Brazil during the Germany vs. Argentina World Cup final. What made it more remarkable is that Rihanna wore a Brazilian flag painted on her neck to honor Pelé.

© Getty Images Barbadian singer Rihanna watches the 2014 FIFA World Cup final football match between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 13, 2014. AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Most recently, RiRi traveled to Barbados to partake in the annual Crop Over Festival, also known as the Grand Kadooment parade. The 36-year-old superstar made a grand entrance that captivated everyone in attendance.

Walking the streets of the Caribbean island, Rihanna dazzled in a custom bedazzled costume adorned with gold and bronze jewels that shimmered under the sun. The "Umbrella" hitmaker's ensemble was further accentuated by a matching gold and bronze headpiece, complementing her chestnut tresses streaked with blonde highlights.

© The Grosby Group Singer Rihanna Stuns at Carnival Festival In Barbados As She Poses With Police Officers In Her 2024 Outfit Consisting of Bewejeled Bra Head- To-Toe.

The Fenty Beauty mogul is known for her show-stopping Crop overlooks, each year bringing something new and exciting to the parade. In 2019, Rihanna opted for a hot pink mini dress under a cascade of pink feathers. Her look was completed with bold green eyeshadow and Bantu knots, showcasing her ability to mix traditional Carnival elements with her unique fashion.

New music is coming soon

The mom of two, fan-favorite singer and businesswoman, is letting her fans know that she is, in fact, not retiring. Rumors about her retirement started after she was photographed wearing a top that indicated her decision to stop making music. However, in her latest interview, she revealed that she is working on new music right now and wants fans to know she will be releasing R9 shortly.

“That was just me looking into the future. I’m not retired. I just like that dress. I got it as a gift and I loved it,” she said to Extra on the Fenty Hair red carpet event in Los Angeles. “They didn’t read the second line, I’m not retired, I’m just retired from dressing up — it’s a lot of effort,“ she clarified after going viral for her apparent statement.

© Getty Images Rihanna at the AWGE fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 held at HÃ´tel de Maisons on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Rihanna also explained that her journey with her 9th album has changed, and she is starting from a new perspective and sound. “Yeah, I’m starting over,” she said to Entertainment Tonight. “But I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective, and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.”