Rihanna’s new music update about 9th album: ‘Back in the studio’

Rihanna is setting the record straight. The fan-favorite singer and businesswoman is letting her fans know that she is in fact, not retiring. Rumors about her retirement started after she was photographed wearing a top that indicated her decision to stop making music. However, in her latest interview, she revealed that she is working on new music right now and wants fans to know she will be releasing R9 in the near future.

“That was just me looking into the future. I’m not retired. I just like that dress. I got it as a gift and I loved it,” she said to Extra on the Fenty Hair red carpet event in Los Angeles. “They didn’t read the second line, I’m not retired, I’m just retired from dressing up — it’s a lot of effort,“ she clarified, after going viral for her apparent statement.

Rihanna also explained that her journey with her 9th album has changed, and she is starting from a new perspective and sound. “Yeah, I’m starting over,” she said to Entertainment Tonight. “But I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective, and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.”

“I think that music, for me, is a new discovery. I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start — give me a second!“ she added.