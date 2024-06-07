The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings©GettyImages
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoy New York City’s warm weather

Their appearance once again affirmed their status as trendsetters in entertainment and fashion

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rockywere recently spotted in New York City, exuding their signature style while arriving and leaving a private apartment. Their appearance once again affirmed their status as trendsetters in entertainment and fashion.

Rihanna, the multi-talented artist behind hits like “Umbrella,” looked effortlessly chic during the outing. She sported a long, form-fitting skirt that highlighted her enviable silhouette. Complementing the skirt, she wore a striking blue T-shirt emblazoned with the playful phrase, “I’m retired.” The casual and cheeky T-shirt added a layer of intrigue to her ensemble, leaving fans speculating about its meaning.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky©GrosbyGroup

Rihanna’s attention to detail further elevated her outfit. She paired her ensemble with vibrant red sneakers, adding a pop of color that perfectly balanced her look. An apple green bag introduced a bold contrast, showcasing her knack for combining unexpected hues with finesse. Her hair, styled in intricate braids, framed her face beautifully, completing her standout look.

A$AP Rocky, known for his sharp fashion sense and innovative style, complemented Rihanna with his distinctive outfit. Together, they exemplify a blend of streetwear and high fashion, often setting trends that fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly follow.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky©GrosbyGroup

In May, the couple celebrated Mother’s Day and their oldest song birthday. RZA turned two on May 13. In honor of his birthday, the “Good For You” singer shared a gallery of photos and videos, giving fans a rare look into their lives.

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed RZA in 2022, and their youngest son Riot, in August 2023. Both babies were in the carousel of photos and videos posted by the rapper. He also shared some videos of RZA when he was younger. “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY 2 MY 1st BORN BABY BOY RZA,” he captured the gallery.

