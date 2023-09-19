Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are all smiles with baby Riot Rose and son RZA in new photoshoot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are sharing a glimpse of their family life with their two kids. The proud parents celebrated the arrival of their baby Riot Rose, by posing together in an adorable photoshoot. The two musicians surprised fans and followers by posting the photos, where they can be seen sharing a sweet moment with Riot, and their 16-month-old son RZA.

Photographed by Miles Diggs, the celebrity family looked happier than ever, with Rihanna wearing a chic and casual ensemble from the new FENTY x Puma collection. The businesswoman held her baby for some of the photos, while A$AP played with RZA, who is already a stylish kid, showcasing a mini leather jacket paired with denim jeans.

Meanwhile, his dad wore a green plaid button-down and jeans, paired with black boots. Another photo shows A$AP holding Riot and smiling, while RZA gives his best pose next to his mom. The baby wore a cozy soft pink ensemble and mini Timberland boots.

And while Rihanna has yet to give more insight into her journey as a mom, it seems like the couple is enjoying every moment together with their two kids. A close source to the pair recently revealed to People that she is proud of her family and enjoys being a new mom.

“She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment,” the insider said to the publication. “She is the happiest she has ever been.” Rihanna has also been documenting some of her moments with RZA on Instagram since first welcoming him.